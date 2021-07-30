Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $613,000 in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at $250,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

AMR stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $516.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.57.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.27. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a negative return on equity of 75.00%. The business had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CEO David J. Stetson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,299.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

