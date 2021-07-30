Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.48% of Landmark Bancorp worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LARK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.04. The firm has a market cap of $131.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $28.50.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 31.31%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

Landmark Bancorp Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

