Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,126 Shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Farmer Bros. were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 57,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 246.6% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 89,195 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the first quarter worth $1,052,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 139.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 86,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 50,590 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Farmer Bros. stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $178.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38. Farmer Bros. Co. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $13.08.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 26.90% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $93.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.