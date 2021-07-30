Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,270 Shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,385 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.22% of Mammoth Energy Services worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 959.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 62,349 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 45,105 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.06. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

