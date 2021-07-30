Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank7 had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 18.14%.

Shares of BSVN stock remained flat at $$19.10 on Friday. 3,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,936. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05. The company has a market cap of $172.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.12. Bank7 has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $21.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSVN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

