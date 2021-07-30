Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,700 shares, a growth of 172.9% from the June 30th total of 99,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 676.8 days.

OTCMKTS BKIMF opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $7.09.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BKIMF. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf began coverage on Bankinter in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.