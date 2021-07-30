Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,700 shares, a growth of 172.9% from the June 30th total of 99,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 676.8 days.

OTCMKTS BKIMF opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $7.09.

Several research firms have commented on BKIMF. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf began coverage on Bankinter in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

