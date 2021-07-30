BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) versus Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Critical Survey

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) and Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BankUnited and Sound Financial Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankUnited $1.20 billion 3.10 $197.85 million $2.06 19.40 Sound Financial Bancorp $42.38 million 2.78 $8.94 million N/A N/A

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than Sound Financial Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.1% of BankUnited shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of BankUnited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BankUnited and Sound Financial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankUnited 0 6 6 0 2.50 Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

BankUnited currently has a consensus price target of $40.60, suggesting a potential upside of 1.60%. Given BankUnited’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BankUnited is more favorable than Sound Financial Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

BankUnited has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Sound Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. BankUnited pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BankUnited has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Sound Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares BankUnited and Sound Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankUnited 31.49% 11.77% 1.01% Sound Financial Bancorp 23.80% 12.40% 1.18%

Summary

BankUnited beats Sound Financial Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services. Its loans portfolio includes commercial loans, including equipment loans, secured and unsecured lines of credit, formula-based loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate term loans and lines of credit, mortgage warehouse lines, letters of credit, small business administration and U.S. department of agriculture product offerings, export-import bank financing products, trade finance, and business acquisition finance credit facilities; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgages; and other consumer loans. The company also offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a network of 70 branches located in 14 Florida counties; and 4 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans, including fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; land loans; commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as new and used manufactured homes, floating homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts. It operates eight branches offices, including four branches in Seattle Metropolitan Statistical Area, three branches in Clallam County, and one branch in Jefferson County; and a loan production offices in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

