Bao Finance Price Down 2% Over Last Week (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $26.86 million and approximately $842,229.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

