Barclays Increases Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $145.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $122.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.08. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $74.76 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $144.08 billion, a PE ratio of 145.69, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

