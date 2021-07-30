Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 230 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been given a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 218 ($2.85) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 235.33 ($3.07).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 176.22 ($2.30) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 175.16. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The company has a market cap of £29.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.91.

In other Barclays news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

