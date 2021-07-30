Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has 240.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of 230.00.

BCS has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale upgraded Barclays to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research note on Thursday. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded Barclays to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barclays from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.75.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Barclays has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Barclays by 4,733.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Barclays by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 42,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

