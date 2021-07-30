Barclays PLC Acquires Shares of 8,131 Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHLD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Maiden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Maiden by 450.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 22,534 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Maiden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Maiden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Maiden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Maiden news, Director Simcha G. Lyons bought 14,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.75. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MHLD opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $299.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $4.00.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 19.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

