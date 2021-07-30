Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) by 147.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 372.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 977,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 94,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 21,689 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 25,220 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

OSMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ OSMT opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.11.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $23.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.24% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

