Barclays PLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INFI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.34.

INFI opened at $2.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,651.44% and a negative net margin of 2,344.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.