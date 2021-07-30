Barclays Reiterates €129.00 Price Target for Safran (EPA:SAF)

Barclays set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on Safran in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($171.76) price target on Safran in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €127.73 ($150.27).

SAF opened at €113.00 ($132.94) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €120.11. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

