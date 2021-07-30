Barrington Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for ATI Physical Therapy in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.98 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATIP. Citigroup cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. initiated coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Shares of ATIP stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy stock. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

