Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €72.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Basf in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Basf in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Basf in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €78.73 ($92.63).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of Basf stock opened at €66.76 ($78.54) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.32 billion and a PE ratio of -268.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is €66.89. Basf has a 1-year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1-year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.