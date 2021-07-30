Bath Savings Trust Co Buys 2,257 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 3.3% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $27,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.9% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 906 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.72. 10,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,130. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $185.20 and a 1-year high of $275.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $101.99 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.79.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.