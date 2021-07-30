Bath Savings Trust Co Increases Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,095. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,769. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $182.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.06. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.37.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.15.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

