Bath Savings Trust Co Purchases 513 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,586 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,718,106,000 after purchasing an additional 382,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,659,987,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after purchasing an additional 639,826 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,966,669,000 after buying an additional 65,120 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,047 shares of company stock worth $18,716,121. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.96.

V stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.69. 79,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,390,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.41. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.