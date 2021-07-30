BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BayCom Corp provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals. The company offers deposit products, loans, online banking, cash management and banking services. BayCom Corp, formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank, is based in Walnut Creek, California. “

Shares of BCML stock opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. BayCom has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $197.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.06.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. BayCom had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 6.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BayCom will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BayCom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BayCom by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in BayCom by 43.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BayCom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BayCom by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

