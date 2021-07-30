Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Trading 0.1% Higher

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €50.72 ($59.67) and last traded at €50.52 ($59.44). 2,267,336 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €50.45 ($59.35).

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion and a PE ratio of -5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €51.96.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

