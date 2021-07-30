Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.56%.

NYSE BZH traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.26. 615,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,900. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $571.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.11.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,801 shares in the company, valued at $4,771,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BZH. TheStreet raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

