Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €79.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) has been assigned a €79.00 ($92.94) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Befesa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Befesa alerts:

Shares of Befesa stock traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during trading on Friday, reaching €66.90 ($78.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,654 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.30, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.71. Befesa has a 1-year low of €31.35 ($36.88) and a 1-year high of €67.60 ($79.53). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €62.01.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.