Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Belden were worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Belden by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,139,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,060,000 after acquiring an additional 273,430 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Belden by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,031,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,887,000 after acquiring an additional 48,543 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,708,000 after buying an additional 278,885 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Belden by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,488,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,991,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Belden by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,959,000 after buying an additional 78,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -141.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

