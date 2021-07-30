BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a growth of 77.5% from the June 30th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 522,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BellRock Brands stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. BellRock Brands has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05.

BellRock Brands Company Profile

Bellrock Brands, Inc engages in the provision of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its portfolio includes Mary’s Brands, Dixie, Rebel Coast, and Défoncé. The company was founded on October 31, 2020 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

