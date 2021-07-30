Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Upgraded to Buy at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Sidoti currently has $35.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Benchmark Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

BHE traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.83. The company had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,157. The company has a market capitalization of $960.94 million, a PE ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.42. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.89%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $18,301,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 57.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,165,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,971,000 after acquiring an additional 793,936 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

