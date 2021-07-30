Benchmark Lowers TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to Hold

Benchmark lowered shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TAL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. DBS Vickers cut TAL Education Group to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $7.60 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut TAL Education Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.51.

TAL stock opened at $5.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 0.08. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $90.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth $76,000. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

