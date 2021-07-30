Berenberg Bank Boosts Strix Group (LON:KETL) Price Target to GBX 360

Strix Group (LON:KETL) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KETL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Strix Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 322.50 ($4.21).

Get Strix Group alerts:

Shares of LON:KETL opened at GBX 327 ($4.27) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £675.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 312.15. Strix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 192.50 ($2.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 334.50 ($4.37).

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.