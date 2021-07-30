Berenberg Bank Downgrades BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $454.00 price target on the stock.
BELIMO stock opened at $498.00 on Monday. BELIMO has a fifty-two week low of $400.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8,550.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $430.72.
About BELIMO
