Berenberg Bank Downgrades BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $454.00 price target on the stock.

BELIMO stock opened at $498.00 on Monday. BELIMO has a fifty-two week low of $400.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8,550.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $430.72.

Get BELIMO alerts:

About BELIMO

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electrical actuator solutions, valve systems, and sensors for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer and variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for BELIMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELIMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.