Bexil Co. (OTCMKTS:BXLC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Bexil Co. (OTCMKTS:BXLC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of BXLC stock remained flat at $$20.00 during trading hours on Friday. 1,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395. Bexil has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48.

Bexil Company Profile

Bexil Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management and securities trading activities in the United States. Bexil Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

