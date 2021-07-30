BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded BGSF from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE:BGSF opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. BGSF has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $130.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.16.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.19 million. BGSF had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 15.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BGSF will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. BGSF’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In other BGSF news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. bought 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $128,020.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,984.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGSF. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BGSF by 310.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BGSF by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

