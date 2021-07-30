Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Announces Earnings Results

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded up $32.38 on Friday, reaching $739.51. 289,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,598. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $638.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $472.84 and a 1-year high of $756.52.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.