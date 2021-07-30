Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) Insider Sells £22,126 in Stock

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) insider John Standen sold 5,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.83), for a total value of £22,126 ($28,907.76).
Shares of BIOM stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 389 ($5.08). The stock had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,578. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 397.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. Biome Technologies plc has a one year low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a one year high of GBX 510 ($6.66). The company has a market capitalization of £14.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80.
Biome Technologies Company Profile
