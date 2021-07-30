Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) Insider Sells £22,126 in Stock

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) insider John Standen sold 5,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.83), for a total value of £22,126 ($28,907.76).

Shares of BIOM stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 389 ($5.08). The stock had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,578. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 397.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. Biome Technologies plc has a one year low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a one year high of GBX 510 ($6.66). The company has a market capitalization of £14.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80.

Get Biome Technologies alerts:

Biome Technologies Company Profile

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Biome Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biome Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.