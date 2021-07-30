Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Gap Down to $17.25

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.25, but opened at $16.41. Bioventus shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 2,025 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bioventus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Get Bioventus alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.11 million and a P/E ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BVS. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter worth $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Bioventus in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bioventus in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Bioventus in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. 38.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.