BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Trimmed by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34,677 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in BlackRock by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 121,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,327,000 after purchasing an additional 67,799 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,949 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,259. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $869.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $920.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $876.71. The firm has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.