Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Position Reduced by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 272,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.16% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -32.29, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Gordon Haskett raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

