Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Gap Up to $25.19

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.19, but opened at $26.00. Bloomin’ Brands shares last traded at $26.20, with a volume of 24,875 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.27.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 36,045 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,158,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after acquiring an additional 39,810 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period.

About Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.