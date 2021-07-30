Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Issues Earnings Results

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%.

Blueprint Medicines stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.87. 391,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,459. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.30.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

