BMO Capital Markets Lowers Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target to C$15.00

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RLLMF. TD Securities cut shares of Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Real Matters in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Real Matters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$22.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.80.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RLLMF remained flat at $$10.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58. Real Matters has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $24.51.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.