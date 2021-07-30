BMO Capital Markets Raises Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$200.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IFCZF. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intact Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.88.

Intact Financial stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.10. The stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.39. Intact Financial has a one year low of $103.32 and a one year high of $142.23.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

