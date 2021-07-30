BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €63.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €63.00 ($74.12) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BNP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €58.26 ($68.55).

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at €52.07 ($61.26) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($81.38). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €53.68.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

