BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €70.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BNP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €58.26 ($68.55).

EPA:BNP opened at €52.07 ($61.26) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($81.38). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €53.68.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

