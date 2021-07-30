BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €58.26 ($68.55).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNP stock opened at €52.07 ($61.26) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €53.68. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.