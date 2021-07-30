Bodycote (LON:BOY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Bodycote (LON:BOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 990 ($12.93) price target on the stock. Shore Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bodycote from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Bodycote from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 785 ($10.26) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 827.50 ($10.81).

Shares of BOY stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 899.50 ($11.75). The company had a trading volume of 343,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,364. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 862.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. Bodycote has a one year low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a one year high of GBX 914 ($11.94). The company has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,495.00.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

