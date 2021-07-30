Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Bodycote alerts:

Shares of BYPLF stock remained flat at $$11.85 during trading hours on Friday. Bodycote has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.