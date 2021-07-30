Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BOLIF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $38.25 price objective on Boliden AB (publ) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boliden AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

BOLIF opened at $38.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.19. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $40.37.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.