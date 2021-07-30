Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

BCEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of BCEI stock opened at $39.16 on Monday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $50.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 163,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 13,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 225.5% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 36,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 25,334 shares in the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

