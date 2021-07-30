BorgWarner Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

BorgWarner has raised its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BorgWarner stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $512,692.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,007.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

