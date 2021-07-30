BorgWarner Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.
BorgWarner has raised its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BorgWarner stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.55.
In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $512,692.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,007.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
BWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.
BorgWarner Company Profile
BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.
