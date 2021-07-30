Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a growth of 135.7% from the June 30th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Borqs Technologies by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 149,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Borqs Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Borqs Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Borqs Technologies by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 195,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 108,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Borqs Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Borqs Technologies alerts:

Shares of BRQS opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91. Borqs Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.35.

Borqs Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on software, development services, and products that provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Borqs Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borqs Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.